A's vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
Los Angeles prevailed in the series opener against the A’s on Monday 7-4 as Yusei Kikuchi muzzled them to an eight-inning, one-hit shutout effort.
Oakland had no answer for Kikuchi as he walked only one hitter and struck out five in what was his best start of 2025. Mike Trout showed his vintage abilities and headlined the offense, driving in a pair of RBIs.
The Angels are favored again on Tuesday as the Athletics have now fallen to 11 ½ games behind in the division. Jose Soriano (4-5, 4.11 ERA) will get a chance to deliver a strong performance against this inconsistent A’s bunch as he squares up with Mitch Spence (4-1, 2.09 ERA).
Let’s dive in to see where we can identify value on the lines here.
Athletics vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (-166)
- Angels -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline
- Athletics (+126)
- Angels (-148)
Total
- Over 9 (-110)
- Under 9 (-110)
Athletics vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Mitch Spence (4-1, 2.09 ERA)
- Angels: Jose Soriano (4-5, 4.11 ERA)
Athletics vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN West, NBCSCA
- Athletics Record: 26-42
- Angels Record: 31-34
Athletics vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Mike Trout Home Run (+255 at BetMGM)
It’s been seven games since Trout homered. It perhaps made way for an undervalued price on his home run prop against the A’s. Mitch Spence has the advantage of a right-on-right matchup against Trout, but he’s given righty hitters a slightly below the belt .253 average. Trout’s Statcast profile is laced with red as he ranks within the top percentiles in all barreled ball metrics.
Most notably, he’s within the game’s very elite in sweet spot percentage, which represents the rate of batted balls that fall within the sweet spot launch angle of 8 and 32 degrees — the optimal angles for launch power. He’s hit more comfortably at home this season, so let’s take his odds to pad the Angels’ output against the A’s again on Tuesday.
Athletics vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
There’s been steam on the total since lines opened for this game, moving up to nine, which I think presents an edge. Spencer is no strikeout pitcher, but he is durable enough with his contact management to put up a fight at Angel Stadium. He’s pitched into the sixth inning in each of his last six starts and has allowed two or fewer suns in half of them.
Soriano is a groundball machine, getting them at a 58% rate while limiting home runs to 0.64 per nine. The last time he faced the A’s, he held them to just four hits in four innings.
There are two shaky bullpens in this matchup to give pause, but we can fade both offenses enough to project this game under nine runs.
Pick: Under 9 (-110 at FanDuel)
