A's vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The Athletics and Houston Astros will face each other for the first time this season on Tuesday night.
The Astros are in the midst of a battle with the Mariners for the top spot in the AL West, so every game is going to be pivotal for them from here on out. They're currently 1.5 games back from the division lead.
Meanwhile, the Athletics got off to an impressive start to the season, but have fallen off of late and now sit at a disappointing 23-31 on the year.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series-opener.
Athletics vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (-110)
- Astros -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Athletics +200
- Astros -245
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Athletics vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Game Time: 8:10 PM EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Space City Home Network
- Athletics Record: 23-31
- Astros Record: 28-25
Athletics vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: JP Sears, LHP (4-4, 4.00 ERA)
- Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP (6-3, 2.04 ERA)
Athletics vs. Astros Best Prop Bet
- JP Sears UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+106) via FanDuel
The Astros have shown plenty of plate discipline of late. Over the past 30 days, they've struck out on just 18.8% of their plate appearances, the third lowest rate in the Majors in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face JP Sears who's certainly not known as a strikeout merchant. He has failed to reach four strikeouts in two of his last three starts and hasn't reached five strikeouts in a start since April.
Athletics vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
It's hard to bet against the Astros when Hunter Brown is on the mound. He's been putting together an Cy Young worthy season with a 2.04 ERA and a 2.60 FIP, along with a 0.908 WHIP. He'll face JP Sears of the Athletics, who has allowed a combined 10 earned runs over his last 9.0 innings pitched.
Not only do the Astros have a significant advantage in the battle between two starting pitchers tonight, but there's a significant advantage for the Astros when it comes to the two bullpens. Houston has the second-best bullpen in baseball with an ERA of 2.75. Meanwhile, the Athletics are 27th in bullpen ERA at 5.17. That leads me to believe that even if the Astros are down heading into the late innings, we could see an explosion of runs from them against the Athletics' relievers.
Pick: Astros -1.5 (-110)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!