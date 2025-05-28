A’s vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 28
The Houston Astros dominated the A’s 11-1 on Tuesday night, and now these squads wrap up a two-game set with an afternoon matchup on Wednesday.
The A’s are really struggling right now, losing nine of their last 10 games to fall into last place in the AL West standings.
Meanwhile, Houston is on a three-game winning streak and just 1.5 games out of first in the division.
Wednesday’s pitching matchup features righty Luis Severino on the bump for the A’s against Houston’s Lance McCullers. Neither starter has been great in the 2025 campaign, although this is just McCullers’ fifth outing of the season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this AL West clash on May 28.
A’s vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- A’s +1.5 (-185)
- Astros -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- A’s: +120
- Astros: -142
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
A’s vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- A’s: Luis Severino (1-4, 4.11 ERA)
- Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1, 6.57 ERA)
A’s vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 28
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NBCS-CA
- A’s record: 23-32
- Astros record: 29-25
A’s vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Lance McCullers Jr. 3+ Walks (+145)
I’m willing to take a shot on this plus-money prop, as McCullers has walked three or more batters in three of his four outings this season.
Overall, McCullers has 10 walks in 12.1 innings of work, and he’s yet to even get through five innings in a single start. If McCullers can pitch deeper into this one, he’ll be prone to more free passes.
The righty has struggled with his fastball velo (13th percentile in MLB), and he has a walk percentage that is also one of the worst in baseball at 14.9 percent. Even against an A’s lineup that is 18th in MLB in walks drawn, McCullers is a solid value to hit this prop at +145 odds.
A’s vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m expecting a high-scoring game in this AL West clash:
The A’s snapped a lengthy losing streak earlier this week, beating the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, but they find themselves as underdogs on the road against the Houston Astros in an afternoon matchup on Wednesday.
Houston has Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound in this game, and the righty has struggled overall in the 2025 season, posting a 6.57 ERA in four starts. McCullers has walked 10 batters in just 12.1 innings of work, and he’s failed to get through five innings in any of his outings.
He’ll take on A’s starter Luis Severino (4.11 ERA) who has struggled in the month of May. Severino has given up 25 hits and 14 earned runs in just 22.0 innings of work this month – good for a 5.73 ERA.
So, I’m eying in the OVER in this matchup, especially since the A’s have one of the worst bullpens in MLB, posting a 5.96 ERA this season (28th in MLB).
On top of that, the OVER is 29-22-4 in the A’s games, the third-best OVER mark in the league.
If McCullers continues to struggle on the mound, this game could be a high-scoring one early on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
