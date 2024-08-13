A’s vs. Mets Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 13 (Trust Paul Blackburn)
After getting swept by the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, the New York Mets are looking to right the ship on Tuesday when they begin their series with the Oakland A’s.
Oakland isn’t good this season – it has the fourth worst record in MLB – but it has been better the previous seasons, already hitting the 50-win mark in 2024.
The Mets have fallen one game back of the final wild card spot in the National League, so they’d love to handle business at home against a beatable opponent in this series.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this series opener.
A’s vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- A’s +1.5 (-170)
- Mets -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- A’s: +124
- Mets: -148
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
A’s vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Oakland: Ross Stripling (2-11, 5.72 ERA)
- New York: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 3.86 ERA)
A’s vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, NBC Sports California
- A’s record: 50-69
- Mets record: 61-57
A’s vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker: After making the All-Star team in 2023, Rooker has been even better in 2024 hitting .291 with 29 homers and 83 runs batted in. He’s put up a .952 OPS this season and will be a key player for the Mets to get out on Tuesday.
New York Mets
Paul Blackburn: This is a bit of a revenge game for Blackburn, who was traded to the Mets from the A’s at the deadline. In two starts for New York, Blackburn has allowed just three earned runs on 11 hits while pitching 12.0 innings of work. New York won both of those games, moving the Mets and A’s to 9-2 when Blackburn starts in 2024.
A’s vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
A former All-Star, Blackburn has a 3.86 ERA this season, giving him a real chance to be in the Mets’ postseason rotation – if they get there – later this year.
The Mets should win this game at home, as the A’s are 18-games under .500 on the road this season.
With Ross Stripling (5.72 ERA) on the bump, the A’s have been awful this season, going 3-11 in his outings. He has just three outings this season where he allowed fewer than two earned runs, and he has a 7.59 ERA over his last seven starts.
This is a perfect spot to buy low on the Mets after a rough weekend.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-148)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.