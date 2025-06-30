A's vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 30
The Athletics ended a two-game skid with a win over the Yankees over the weekend, but they remain last in the AL West, eight games out of fourth place.
They’ll meet the Rays on Monday, who have won four of their last five games and sit just half a game behind the Yankees in the AL East, aiming to take the division lead with a win.
The pitching matchup will feature Drew Rasmussen (2-0, 0.69 ERA) and Jacob Lopez (2-4, 3.56 ERA). Rasmussen has been dominant in three appearances against the Athletics, including a recent five-inning, two-hit shutout performance in a win over Kansas City. Lopez is coming off a strong outing in which he threw seven scoreless innings and allowed just three hits in a win over Detroit.
Athletics vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (-152)
- Rays -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline
- Athletics (+146)
- Rays (-174)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-115)
- Under 9.5 (-105)
Athletics vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Jacob Lopez (2-4, 3.56 ERA)
- Rays: Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.45 ERA)
Athletics vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 30, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, FDSN Sun
- Athletics Record: 34-52
- Rays Record: 47-37
Athletics vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brandon Lowe Over 1.5 Total Bases (+160 at FanDuel)
Mead is having his way with June, batting .304 with nine total bases in 29 plate appearances. He’s had two multi-hit games in his last six and although he hasn’t hit southpaws impressively, he’s significantly more consistent at Steinbrenner, hitting a .286/.390/.358 slash line — a career best. The Aussie is disciplined with a well above average qualifying chase and whiff clip while projecting an improved .380 xSLG.
Athletics vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Rasmussen has consistently shut down Oakland hitters, allowing just a .195 batting average over 58.2 home innings and limiting the A’s to one run in three prior matchups. Meanwhile, the Athletics have been poor both offensively and on the mound. Their bullpen ranks as the worst in the league (5.93 ERA), making it difficult for them to contain the Rays’ lineup.
Although Jacon Lopez has pitched well recently, his road splits reveal a 4.50 ERA and .275 batting average allowed over 20 innings, and he has given up seven runs in his last three starts away from home. His painfully low 21% groundball rate also suggests he has trouble capping fly ball rates, which is not good news for Steinbrenner Field.
Tampa Bay’s hitters have thrived against left-handers like Lopez anyway, and its recent surge further amplifies their edge to post runs on Monday.
Pick: Rays -1.5 (+126 at FanDuel)
