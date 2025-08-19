A's vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The Athletics and Minnesota Twins have virtually no shot at making the MLB Playoffs at this point in the season, but that doesn't mean we can't bet on their mid-week series and try to make some money.
The Athletics are coming off a series win against the Angels, while the Twins lost three of four to the Tigers.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's American League series opener.
Athletics vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (-178)
- Twins -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Athletics +122
- Twins -144
Total
- Over 8.5 (-112)
- Under 8.5 (-108)
Athletics vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Jacob Lopez, LHP (6-6, 3.30 ERA)
- Minnesota: Joe Ryan, RHP (12-5, 2.72 ERA)
Athletics vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 19
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, KMSP
- Athletics Record: 56-70
- Twins Record: 58-66
Athletics vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jacob Lopez UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-160) via DraftKings
Jacob Lopez has quietly pitched 24 scoreless innings in a row, and that's not a typo. He hasn't allowed an earned run since a July 21 start against the Texas Rangers. Let's bet on his hot streak to continue tonight when he faces a Twins team that ranks 21st in OPS since the All-Star Break.
Athletics vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
I'm not going to hesitate to back the Athletics as road underdogs tonight. As I wrote above, the Athletics pitcher, Jacob Lopez, has been unbelievable lately, recording four-straight starts spanning across 24 innings without giving up a single earned run. Now, he gets to face a depleted Twins team that ranks 21st in both OPS and wRC+ since the All-Star Break.
Not only is Lopez getting the start tonight, but the Athletics have been fantastic offensively since the break. In that time frame, they rank third in both OPS and wRC+. That's enough for me to back them as underdogs tonight.
Pick: Athletics +122 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!