Is Aaron Nesmith Playing in Game 5? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Knicks)
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is dealing with a sprained ankle, but he was able to play through the injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.
Now, Nesmith is listed as questionable on the Pacers' official injury report for Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.
Even though he was at less than 100 percent in Game 4, Nesmith had a massive impact for Indiana, scoring 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field (2-for-6 from 3) to go along with three rebounds, one assist and two stals.
He also played 32:26 in the Pacers' win, a sign that he's able to handle a pretty typical role for him entering Game 5. Nesmith was an impressive plus-20 in his minutes on Tuesday night.
Despite Nesmith likely being able to go once again (he was also questionable ahead of Game 4), the Pacers are listed as five-point underdogs (at DraftKings) on the road against the Knicks in Game 5.
Indiana has won each of its other series in the playoffs in five games, winning Game 5 at home in the frist round and Game 5 on the road in the second round. The Pacers are an impressive 6-1 on the road in these playoffs and 2-0 on the road in this series.
Oddsmakers have Indiana as a -600 favorite to win this series now that it has a 3-1 lead over the Knicks.
