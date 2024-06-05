ACC Conference Championship Odds (Florida State Favored to Repeat as Champions with DJ Uiagalelei Uunder Center)
The ACC has a ton of turnover heading into the 2024 season, but the same team is projected to finish at the top.
With new teams in the league and plenty of new high-profile players, Florida State enters as the favorite to win the new-look ACC that now features 17 teams. The 2023 ACC champs will turn to transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to keep its offense on track and outlast his former team, Clemson, and contenders Miami, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and new member SMU.
Below you'll find the odds for the ACC heading into the 2024 season.
2024 ACC Championship Odds
- Florida State: +270
- Clemson: +350
- Miami (Florida): 430
- Louisville: +600
- NC State: +600
- Virginia Tech: +1400
- SMU: +1800
- North Carolina: +4500
- Syracuse: +4500
- California: +10000
- Georgia Tech: +10000
- Pittsburgh: +10000
- Duke: +13000
- Boston College: +15000
- Virginia: +15000
- Wake Forest: +25000
- Stanford: +50000
Florida State Favored to Win New Look ACC
FSU had an undefeated 2023 that ended with an ACC title but a narrow exclusion from the College Football Playoff. While the likes of Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, and Keon Coleman are gone from an explosive offense, there is plenty of talent at Mike Norvell's disposal including transfer QB Uiagalelei, who found his stride at Oregon State in a power running scheme.
Will that be able to translate back to the ACC, where Uiagalelei started for the Tigers two seasons ago? Clemson is the second choice in the conference and still searching for more consistent play from its quarterback, now Cade Klubnik, but is bolstered by a now healthy skill position group and a still elite defense.
There are plenty of other worthy contenders this season as Miami looks to take a step forward under head coach Mario Cristobal, landing arguably the top transfer quarterback in the portal in Washington State's Cam Ward. Elsewhere, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech will look to breakthrough into the ACC Championship game after building on a strong season by adding more talent, including the Wolfpack landing prized quarterback Grayson McCall from Coastal Carolina.
SMU a Dark Horse ACC Championship Threat in First Season
Of the three teams that are new to the ACC, SMU is the most dangerous, priced at +1800 after winning the AAC title last season under former Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee.
The Mustangs return nearly all key contributors from the team's title-winning season and figure to be in the mix with a win total of eight. Seven pass catchers that had 20 or more receptions return with a fully healthy Preston Stone, who missed the end of the year with a leg injury. Overall, this unit was top 10 in points per game and explosive pass rate, the team can play at an ACC level right away.
Further, the team has a favorable draw that includes a home game against Florida State while only playing one other team on the schedule that has odds shorter than the Mustangs (at Louisville).
Keep an eye on SMU ahead of this season with a lot of moving pieces at the top of the new-look conference.
