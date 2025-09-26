Aces vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for WNBA Semifinals Game 3
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces responded in a big way to their Game 1 loss in the WNBA Semifinals, blowing out the Indiana Fever by 22 points to even the series on Tuesday night.
Now, things shift to Indiana for Games 3 and 4, and Las Vegas needs to steal at least one game to force a decisive Game 5 on its home floor.
Luckily for the No. 2 seed, oddsmakers have the Aves favored on the road in Game 3.
The Fever have been decimated by injuries this season, and they’ll remain without All-Star guard Caitlin Clark for the rest of the 2025 season.
Still, Indiana had a solid record at home (13-9) during the regular season. Can it pull off an upset to take control of this series?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Game 3 on Friday night.
Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -4.5 (-110)
- Fever +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -192
- Fever: +160
Total
- 162.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Aces vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Series: Tied 1-1
Aces vs. Fever Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Fever Injury Report
- Damiris Dantas – concussion protocol
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Chloe Bibby – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
Aces vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jackie Young 5+ Rebounds (-120)
Jackie Young averaged 4.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, but she has grabbed five or more boards in four of her five playoff games while playing 32.8 minutes per game.
Young had a seven-rebound game against the Fever in the regular season, and she has hit this prop in back-to-back games to open this series. Indiana is a middle-of-the-pack team in rebounding percentage (sixth) this season, and Young should have plenty of chances to hit the glass given her huge role in the rotation.
Aces vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I lean with the Aces to take Game 3:
In Games 1 and 2 of this series, the Fever were underdogs by nine or more points, and I felt that the right side was to back them to cover in both games.
While they did cover in Game 1 with an outright win, they were blown out by 22 points in Game 2.
Now, oddsmakers have cut the line in half with the Fever at home, setting them as 4.5-point dogs in Game 3. I think that line is a little mispriced, as Indiana has not been a dominant team at home (13-9 straight up), while both of these teams are over .500 against the spread for the season.
The Aces did not play well in Game, struggling from the field in that matchup, but they bounced back with 90 points in Game 2 – led by a huge game from A’ja Wilson.
Las Vegas is the better team in this matchup with all the injuries for Indiana, and I think it can cover a spread that is around two possessions.
Pick: Aces -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
