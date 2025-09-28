Aces vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for WNBA Semifinals Game 4
The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from getting back to the WNBA Finals, as they’ve rebounded from a Game 1 loss to the Indiana Fever to take a 2-1 series lead.
The Aces and A’ja Wilson are favored on the road in this Game 4 battle.
Indiana has made an amazing playoff run this season without Caitlin Clark and several other rotation players, but the clock may have struck midnight on the W’s Cinderella this season.
Kelsey Mitchell (8-for-26 from the field in Game 3), has carried the Indiana offense for most of the season, but this is a tough matchup against an Aces team that was elite on offense after the All-Star break.
Las Vegas would love to wrap things up on Sunday in Game 4, but can Indiana force a winner-take-all Game 5 in Vegas?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s Game 4.
Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Aces -4.5 (-105)
- Fever +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Aces: -185
- Fever: +154
Total
- 159 (Over -108/Under -112)
Aces vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Las Vegas leads 2-1
Aces vs. Fever Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Fever Injury Report
- Damiris Dantas – out
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Chloe Bibby – out
Aces vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jackie Young OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is the play for Young’s rebound prop in Game 4:
Jackie Young has been elite on the glass in the playoffs, grabbing five or more boards in five of her six games.
During the regular season, Young averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, but she’s clearly stepped up in the postseason, averaging 4.8 boards in 33.0 minutes per game.
While Young isn’t expected to dominate the glass in any game, she’s proven to be an important secondary rebounder that has a major role on both ends.
I will back her again to clear this rebound prop in the postseason.
Aces vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
I lean with the Aces to win this matchup and cover, as they’ve now won by 22 points (at home in Game 2) and 12 points (on the road in Game 3) against the Fever.
After a down showing in Game 1, the Aces have bounced back, and they showed that the 4.5-point spread was way too much of an adjustment in Game 3.
The Aces finished the regular season with the No. 2 defensive rating and the No. 1 offensive rating over their last 15 games, and they rank No. 1 in offensive rating in the playoffs.
Indiana is just fifth in offensive rating in the postseason, and it has become extremely reliant on Kelsey Mitchell having big scoring games to win. I am not sold on the Fever supporting cast putting together another strong showing, as we’ve seen how ravaged this rotation has been in the 2025 season.
With the Aces easily covering the number in back-to-back games, I’ll trust them to do so again in Game 4 and earn a spot in the WNBA Finals.
Pick: Aces -4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
