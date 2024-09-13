Aces vs. Fever WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Sept. 13 (Back This Caitlin Clark Prop)
The Las Vegas Aces picked up a major win on Wednesday night over the Indiana Fever, holding Rookie of the Year favorite Caitlin Clark to just 6-of-22 shooting from the field.
Indiana mustered just 75 points, a lower mark for the team that is No. 1 in offense since the Olympic break, but it’ll look to bounce back at home on Friday in the same matchup.
Las Vegas is now favored by 4.5 points – it was favored by 2.5 on Wednesday – which could make things interesting since the Fever are 10-8 against the spread at home and 11-11 ATS as underdogs.
With Indiana looking to hold on to the No. 6 seed, how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a quick look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet – which happens to be a prop – on Friday.
Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Aces -4.5 (-110)
- Fever +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -225
- Fever: +185
Total
- 176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Aces record: 23-13
- Fever record: 19-18
Aces vs. Fever Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Aces vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: Having one of the greatest seasons in WNBA history, Wilson – the MVP favorite – had a monster game in Wednesday night’s win, scoring 27 points to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks. She’s basically unstoppable scouring the ball in 2024, averaging 27.3 points per game and breaking the WNBA single-season points record in the process.
Indiana Fever
Kelsey Mitchell: A perfect running mate to Caitlin Clark, guard Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19.3 points per game and scored 24 on 9-of-19 shooting in the loss to Las Vegas on Wednesday. Mitchell has at least 20 points in three straight and is averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from 3 since the Olympic break.
Aces vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
That’s right, we’re going to the prop market, and we’re eying a bounce-back game for Clark.
Yes, she struggled mightily on Wednesday night, shooting just 6-for-22 from the field and 1-for-10 from beyond the arc.
But I’m not going to discount what she’s done since the Olympic break.
Since the break, Clark has been on fire from beyond the arc, hitting at least three shots from beyond the arc in every game until Wednesday’s loss.
Over this 11-game stretch, Clark is shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc on 10.3 3-point attempts per game (she’s averaging 3.7 makes per game). She’s only attempted less than 10 shots from 3 in three of those 11 games, and she’s never attempted fewer than eight.
The volume is going to be there for Clark, and this game still matters a ton for the Fever, who only have a 1.5-game lead for the No. 6 seed with three games to play.
Trust Clark to have a bounce-back showing on Friday.
Pick: Caitlin Clark OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.