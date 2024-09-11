Aces vs. Fever WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Sept. 11 (How to Bet Total)
The game of the night in the WNBA on Wednesday features the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Las Vegas holds the No. 4 seed in the standings, but it has just a one-game lead on the Seattle Storm entering tonight’s action.
Meanwhile, the Fever are looking to lock up the No. 6 spot, as they hold a two-game lead on the Phoenix Mercury with just four games to play.
Caitlin Clark has been on fire since the Olympic break, averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Can she lead the Fever to an upset as home underdogs?
Let’s examine the odds, key players to watch and my pick for Wednesday night’s showdown.
Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -2 (-115)
- Fever +2 (-105)
Moneyline
- Aces: -142
- Fever: +120
Total
- 177.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Aces record: 22-13
- Fever record: 19-17
Aces vs. Fever Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- A’ja Wilson – available
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Aces vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: Wilson missed the Aces’ loss to the New York Liberty over the weekend, but she is expected return to action in this game. Oddsmakers seem to think that she will play her usual role, favoring the Aces by two points. Wilson is the MVP favorite, averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: The Rookie of the Year favorite, Clark is now averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3. Since the Olympic break, Clark has had five games with 20 or more points and 10 or more assists.
Aces vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
We have an OVER bettor’s dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, even if Wilson ends up sitting out.
Since the Olympic break, the Fever rank No. 1 in the league in offensive rating, and these teams are No. 2 and No. 3 in that statistic for the season.
If Wilson plays her usual role, it's a massive boost to this Las Vegas offense. But if she doesn't, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are more than capable of having big-scoring games.
Indiana has hit the OVER in 24 of its 36 games, and I’d much rather focus on the total since the Fever have failed to cover in five straight, and the Aces have covered in five straight.
I expect a high-scoring affair between these playoff teams.
Pick: OVER 177.5 (-110)
