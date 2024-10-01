Aces vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for WNBA Semifinals Game 2
The New York Liberty are one step closer to avenging their 2023 WNBA Finals loss to the Las Vegas Aces after they won Game 1 of their WNBA Semifinals series on Sunday afternoon.
Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu combined for 55 points in that matchup, and they’ll look to repeat that performance as slight favorites in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
Las Vegas would love to even the series, as it is looking to win a third straight WNBA Finals, but it’ll need more from guard Chelsea Gray in Game 2.
Gray shot just 2-for-7 from the field, scored four points and had just one assist in the loss — by far her worst game of the postseason.
Can Gray bounce back? Can A’ja Wilson turn in one of her patented 40-point games?
The Aces need an answer on the road on Tuesday night.
Here’s a look at how to bet this matchup, the latest odds and players to watch for Game 2.
Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Aces +3.5 (-108)
- Liberty -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Aces: +145
- Liberty: -175
Total
- 164 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Series: Liberty lead 1-0
Aces vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Liberty Injury Report
- None to report
Aces vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: The bounce back game from Wilson is coming. The league MVP hasn’t had a massive showing yet in the playoffs, but that’s not an indictment on her play since she had 21 in Game 1 of this series. We’ve become accustomed to Wilson pushing 30+ points on a nightly basis, and I wouldn’t be shocked if she’s ultra-aggressive in Game 2.
New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart: The 2023 WNBA MVP turned in a MASTERCLASS performance in Game 1. She shot 12-for-19 from the field and scored 34 points, adding five rebounds and four assists. If Stewie is going to be the best player on the floor, New York should win this series.
Aces vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
I’m not going to count the defending champs out just yet.
Gray did not have her best showing in Game 1, and the Liberty still have a major concern at home for me.
New York is just 8-13-1 against the spread at home this season, and I’m not totally sold on it getting another perfect game from Stewart to carry it to a win.
The Aces have been resilient this season, starting off slowing by closing the regular season on a 9-1 stretch to earn the No. 4 seed. There is a ton of championship experience on this roster, and Liberty – as good as they’ve been all season – have a habit of letting teams hang around a little at home.
After an entertaining Game 1, I think Las Vegas could make this series with a win on Tuesday. New York is 4-0 against the Aces in 2024, and I just can’t see them making this a clean sweep (6-0 if they win this series in a sweep).
Trust Wilson and company to bounce back tonight.
Pick: Aces +3.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.