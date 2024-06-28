Aces vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, June 29
Don’t look now, but the Las Vegas Aces are red hot.
Since Chelsea Gray returned to the lineup, the Aces are 3-0, winning each game by double digits, and they’ve now moved into the No. 5 seed in the league, just 4.5 games back of the No. 1 spot.
The Aces have a favorable matchup with the Washington Mystics, who are just 4-14 on the season but have been much improved as of late, winning four of their last 10 games. The Mystics dropped an overtime game against the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night despite missing several rotation players.
Can they compete with the Aces, who are finally back at full strength?
Let’s break down the odds and my best bet for this Saturday afternoon matchup.
Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -11.5 (-110)
- Mystics +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -900
- Mystics: +600
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 29
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Entertainment and Sports Arena
- How to watch (TV): MNMT, WNBA League Pass
- Aces record: 9-6
- Mystics record: 4-14
Aces vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Kierstan Bell – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – out
- Brittney Sykes – out
- Aaliyah Edwards – out
- Karlie Samuelson – out
Aces vs. Mystics Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
Chelsea Gray: The Aces star returned to the starting lineup on Thursday night, playing just under 27 minutes and finishing with eight points, six rebounds and five assists by shooting 3-for-5 from the field. It was by far Gray’s best game of the season,
Washington Mystics
Ariel Atkins: With so many players out for the Mystics, Ariel Atkins is going to be called on to carry a major load on Saturday. Atkins is averaging 14.5 points per game and finished with 10 points, four rebounds and five assists in the overtime loss to the Sun on Thursday.
Aces vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Give the Mystics credit, despite their awful win/loss record, they have covered the spread in 11 of their 18 games (11-6-1 ATS) heading into Saturday’s afternoon clash.
Still, I don’t think I can fade this Aces team now that Gray is back in the lineup.
Las Vegas has wins by 11, 11 and 12 since Gray returned, looking a lot more like the team that went 34-6 in the regular season and won a WNBA title last season.
Gray hasn’t come close to playing her best basketball, but her presence not only gives the Aces more depth, but it opens up the floor for other players to go to work on the offensive end.
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the league in offensive rating since Gray returned, but shocking the Mystics are No. 2 in that category.
Still, I think that’s more of a case of a small sample size for Washington, as it is just 10th in offensive rating overall in 2024.
I’ll back Vegas to cover on the road, where it has been much better against the spread this season (3-3) compared to at home (3-6).
Pick: Aces -11.5 (-110)
