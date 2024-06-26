Aces vs. Sky WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, June 27 (Chicago Undervalued?)
For the first time in the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Aces will take on the Chicago Sky on Thursday night at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago has one back-to-back games to pull into the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA standings, but it will have its hands full at home against an Aces team that is finally at full strength with Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson all in the lineup.
While Gray has played limited minutes in her two games this season, the Aces have won both of those contests by double digits to get back over .500 on the season.
Oddsmakers are expecting yet another dominant performance from Las Vegas, but can the Sky cover the spread at home?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players and my best bet for a crucial WNBA matchup on Thursday evening.
Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -11.5 (-110)
- Sky +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -600
- Sky: +440
Total
- 171 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Sky How to Watch
- Thursday, June 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to watch (TV): Prime Video
- Aces record: 8-6
- Sky record: 6-9
Aces vs. Sky Injury Reports
Las Vegas Aces
- Kierstan Bell – out
Chicago Sky
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Aces vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
Chelsea Gray: Gray has only appeared in two games for the Aces, playing 15:30 and 17:13 in those contests, but Las Vegas has gone 2-0. Gray has only scored five total points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field, but she’s still picked up eight assists and six rebounds. As her role expands, Las Vegas is going to be more dangerous.
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: The Sky’s rookie sensation is coming off the best game of her career, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a one-point win over the Indiana Fever. Reese is now averaging a double-double on the season (13.2 points and 11.1 rebounds) while shooting 40.6 percent from the field. She’ll have her hands full against a frontcourt led by Aces star A’ja Wilson.
Aces vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Call me crazy, but I think Chicago is undervalued in this spot as an 11.5-point underdog.
The Sky are just 6-9 against the spread this season, but they haven’t lost a game by 10 or more points since June 4 against the New York Liberty – their only loss by double-digits all season long.
Sure, the Aces are a tough team to beat when Gray is healthy, but through her first two games it’s clear that she is not going to play her normal role just yet, and she’s been rusty shooting the ball in her time on the floor.
Chicago is better than a lot of people think, ranking sixth in the league in net rating (-1.2) and fifth in defensive rating. The Aces are just fifth in net rating (+2.8), a sign that oddsmakers may be still valuing them as the team that went 34-6 last season.
I won’t go as far as to say that Chicago can pull off an upset, but it has played a ton of close games this season.
Vegas has been overvalued all season long – leading to a 5-9 ATS record – and I think we’re getting a similar situation on Thursday night.
Pick: Sky +11.5 (-110)
