Aces vs. Storm Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces won the first two editions of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, and now the two teams will face off on the first day of action of the 2025 edition of the in-season competition.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Sunday showdown.
Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Aces -1.5 (-112)
- Storm +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Aces -134
- Storm +110
Total
- 163 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 1
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Vegas 34, KOMO 4, and CW Seattle
- Aces record: 3-2
- Storm record: 3-3
Aces vs. Storm Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Megan Gustafson, C - Out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, F - Out
Storm Injury Report
- Alysha Clark, F - Game Time Decision
- Katie Lou, Samuelson, F - Game Time Decision
Aces vs. Storm Key Player to Watch in Prop Market
Note: As of writing this article, prop bets of not been made available.
- Nneka Ogwumike OVER Rebounds
The Aces are the worst rebounding team in the WNBA, grabbing just 47.2% of available rebounds. Let's try to take advantage of that by targeting Nneka Ogwumike to go over her rebounding total on Sunday, She's tied for seventh in the WNBA in rebounds per game, grabbing an average of 9.2 per game.
Aces vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
I trust the Storm as home underdogs in this spot on Sunday. They come into this game fifth in effective field goal percentage at 50.4%, meanwhile, the Aces rank ninth at 46.3%. Also, as I wrote above, the Aces have been the worst rebounding team in the WNBA.
Las Vegas suffers from a lack of depth, an area the Storm can take advantage of. If they can find a way to slow down A'ja Wilson, they'll be live to win this game, and I think Nneka Ogwumike has the game to be able to do exactly that.
Pick: Storm +1.5 (-110) via DraftKings
