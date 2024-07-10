Aces vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, July 10 (Trust Seattle?)
There could be a flip in the WNBA standings on Wednesday as the Las Vegas Aces hit the road as four-point favorites against the Seattle Storm.
Right now, Seattle has a half-game lead on the Aces in the standings, so a win by A’ja Wilson and company would push Vegas into the No. 4 seed in the league.
Seattle has played well at home, going 9-2 straight up, but it split two road meetings with the Aces earlier this season. Both of those games were on the road, with the Aces taking one by 11 points and the Storm winning another by 13.
Does Seattle have some value as an underdog at home this afternoon?
Let’s quickly break down the odds, key players to watch, and of course, a best bet, for Wednesday’s battle.
Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -4 (-110)
- Storm +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -205
- Storm: +170
Total
- 171.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Aces vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Aces record: 13-7
- Storm record: 14-7
Aces vs. Storm Injury Reports
Las Vegas Aces Injury Report
- Megan Gustafson – out
Seattle Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Aces vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: The MVP favorite, Wilson is putting on a show as of late, scoring 28 or more points in three of her last four games to push her season averages to 27.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She scored 27 and 29 points in the first two meetings with the Storm in 2024.
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith: After missing last season on maternity leave, Diggins-Smith is making an impact in her first season in Seattle. The star guard is averaging 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field.
Aces vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
I’m kinda shocked to see Seattle set as such a sizable underdog with none of its top players out of the lineup.
The Aces have not been nearly as dominant this season as they were in 2023, ranking fifth in net rating (behind the Storm at No. 4) and sixth in defensive rating. They still have the No. 1 offense in the league, but the defense has taken a step back.
Seattle should be able to contend with this Aces team, especially since it ranks No. 3 in the league in defense.
The Storm also have been a great team to bet on at home (8-3 against the spread) so far in 2024. I love taking them and the points against an Aces team that is just 3-5 ATS on the road.
Pick: Storm + (-110)
