Aces vs. Sun WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Sept. 6 (Bet This A’ja Wilson Prop)
The Las Vegas Aces are the No. 4 seed in the WNBA standings, and they’re looking to make a push for a top-three seed when they take on the No. 2-seeded Connecticut Sun on Friday night.
The Sun are coming off a loss to the Seattle Storm, but they’ve been one of the better home teams in the WNBA – 13-4 – in the 2024 season.
Las Vegas enters this game on a three-game winning streak, but it hasn’t been nearly as dominant as last season. Plus, guard Kelsey Plum landed on the injury report ahead of this game, which could limit Las Vegas’ offensive ceiling.
Still, oddsmakers have favored the Aces on the road, making this an interesting game to bet on.
Aces vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Aces -1.5 (-105)
- Sun +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Aces: -120
- Sun: +100
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Aces record: 21-12
- Sun record: 24-9
Aces vs. Sun Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Kelsey Plum – day-to-day
Sun Injury Report
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Aces vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: The favorite to win WNBA MVP is on an absolute tear right now, scoring 42, 26, 41, and 30 points over her last four games. Wilson had 26 points and 16 boards in a win over the Sun earlier this season.
Connecticut Sun
DeWanna Bonner: One of the greatest scorers in WNBA history, Bonner had a smooth 26 points in a loss to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. The veteran forward is averaging 16.1 points per game this season, but she was held to six on 2-of-10 shooting the last time these teams faced off. Can she bounce back tonight?
Aces vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
I’m staying away from a side in this one since the Sun have struggled as underdogs (2-4 against the spread) but the Aces are just 5-10 ATS on the road.
So, let’s just roll with old reliable: an A’ja Wilson prop.
A lock to win the MVP award this season, Wilson is averaging 27.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from 3. She also has a Defensive Player of the Year argument, putting up 2.7 blocks and 1.9 steals while recording 3.2 defensive win shares on the season.
I’m eyeing her points and rebounds prop, something Wilson cleared with a 26-point, 16-board showing in the first meeting between these teams.
Over her last four games, Wilson has 48, 42, 58, and 44 points and rebounds, scoring over 40.5 points alone in two of those games.
She’s been dominant all season, but with a top-four seed on the line, the Aces star keeps raising her game to a new level. I expect nothing different on Friday night.
Pick: A’ja Wilson OVER 40.5 Points and Rebounds (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.