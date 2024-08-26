Aces vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Aug. 27 (Can Bettors Trust Las Vegas?)
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces have not been nearly as good as they were in the 2023 season, sitting in the No. 5 spot in the WNBA standings with an 18-11 record ahead of Tuesday’s standalone matchup with the Dallas Wings.
Las Vegas still has the tools to contend for a WNBA title, as Wilson is playing at an MVP form and Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum still make up arguably the best supporting cast in the W.
Despite that, the Aces have dropped six straight games against the spread, and they’re just 6-4 straight up overall in their last 10.
Luckily, they have a favorable matchup with a Dallas team that is just 7-22 on the season and 5-8 straight up at home in the 2024 campaign. Even with Satou Sabally returning after the Olympic break, the Wings are still just 3-7 in their last 10 games.
Can we trust them as road underdogs tonight?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and my predictions for the lone matchup in the W on Tuesday.
Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -8 (-112)
- Wings +8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Aces: -385
- Wings: +290
Total
- 176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Aces record: 18-11
- Wings record: 7-22
Aces vs. Wings Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Wings Injury Report
- None to report
Aces vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
Chelsea Gray: One of the best point guards in the W, Gray has gotten off to a slow start in 2024 after missing the beginning of the season with an injury. While she’s averaging just 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, Gray does have a pair of games in double figures since the Olympic break. MVP favorite A’ja Wilson needs more from Gray if the Aces are going to win another title.
Dallas Wings
Satou Sabally: After not playing before the Olympic break, Sabally has returned and looked in great form through four games. The two-time All-Star is averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Aces vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Yes, the Aces have not covered in six straight games, and they’ve been objectively bad against the spread on the road (4-7) and overall as a favorite (10-17) this season.
Despite that, I think they can cover against this Wings team.
Dallas has been ravaged by injuries for most of the season, and it ranks dead last in the W in defensive rating and net rating. That simply won’t get it done against the defending champs, who, despite taking a slight step back, still rank fifth in net rating, second in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating.
The Aces already have wins by 19 (in Las Vegas) and 14 (in Dallas) against the Wings this season.
While Sabally’s return raises the Wings’ ceiling, they’ve still lost games by 18, 20 and eight since she returned.
I’m going to lay the points with the Aces as they look to climb up into a top four spot in the league ahead of the playoffs.
Pick: Aces -8 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.