AFC and NFC Championship Odds Offer Several Surprises
If you're curious who'd be favored in potential matchups in the AFC and NFC championship games, you don't have to wait until the end of this weekend's divisional round to find out.
FanDuel Sportsbook has posted look-ahead lines of every potential championship weekend matchup. While the odds may shift once the matchups are actually set, it's interesting to see how FanDuel is evaluating each team.
Some bettors may be surprised to see the Chiefs set as favorites to the Bills, despite Buffalo handing them one of their two regular season losses.
Let's take a look at all the odds for potential matchups next week.
AFC Championship Odds Before Divisional Round
Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ravens +1.5 (-122)
- Chiefs +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Ravens -106
- Chiefs -110
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Bills vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills +1.5 (-115)
- Chiefs -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bills +100
- Chiefs -118
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-105)
- UNDER 48.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans +9.5 (-115)
- Ravens -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans +370
- Ravens -480
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-115)
- UNDER 45.5 (-105)
Texans vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans +8.5 (-115)
- Bills -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans +320
- Chiefs -405
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-115)
- UNDER 47.5 (-105)
NFC Championship Odds Before Divisional Round
Eagles vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles +2.5 (-102)
- Lions -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Eagles +126
- Lions -148
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-115)
- UNDER 51.5 (-105)
Rams vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams +6.5 (-102)
- Lions -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Rams +265
- Lions -330
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-115)
- UNDER 52.5 (-105)
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Commanders +6.5 (-120)
- Eagles -6.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Commanders +220
- Eagles -270
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Commanders vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Commanders +2.5 (-108)
- Rams -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders +120
- Rams -142
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
