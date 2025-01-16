SI

AFC and NFC Championship Odds Offer Several Surprises

Iain MacMillan

The Chiefs are listed as home favorites to the Bills in a potential AFC championship game.
The Chiefs are listed as home favorites to the Bills in a potential AFC championship game. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

If you're curious who'd be favored in potential matchups in the AFC and NFC championship games, you don't have to wait until the end of this weekend's divisional round to find out.

FanDuel Sportsbook has posted look-ahead lines of every potential championship weekend matchup. While the odds may shift once the matchups are actually set, it's interesting to see how FanDuel is evaluating each team.

Some bettors may be surprised to see the Chiefs set as favorites to the Bills, despite Buffalo handing them one of their two regular season losses.

Let's take a look at all the odds for potential matchups next week.

AFC Championship Odds Before Divisional Round

Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Ravens +1.5 (-122)
  • Chiefs +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

  • Ravens -106
  • Chiefs -110

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Bills vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Bills +1.5 (-115)
  • Chiefs -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Bills +100
  • Chiefs -118

Total

  • OVER 48.5 (-105)
  • UNDER 48.5 (-115)

Texans vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Texans +9.5 (-115)
  • Ravens -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Texans +370
  • Ravens -480

Total

  • OVER 45.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 45.5 (-105)

Texans vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Texans +8.5 (-115)
  • Bills -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Texans +320
  • Chiefs -405

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-105)

NFC Championship Odds Before Divisional Round

Eagles vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Eagles +2.5 (-102)
  • Lions -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Eagles +126
  • Lions -148

Total

  • OVER 51.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 51.5 (-105)

Rams vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Rams +6.5 (-102)
  • Lions -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Rams +265
  • Lions -330

Total

  • OVER 52.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 52.5 (-105)

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Commanders +6.5 (-120)
  • Eagles -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Commanders +220
  • Eagles -270

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Commanders vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Commanders +2.5 (-108)
  • Rams -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Commanders +120
  • Rams -142

Total

  • OVER 48.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 48.5 (-110)

More NFL Betting Articles

manual

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting