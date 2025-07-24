AFC No. 1 Seed Odds and Prediction: Bills Will Capture Top Spot in Conference
If any team in the AFC wants to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, locking up the No. 1 seed in the conference and securing the BYE week and home-field advantage that comes along with it is going to be a significant first step.
That means the race for the top spot in the conference is going to be a highly contested one this season. Let's take a look at the odds to be the No. 1 AFC seed, and then I'll break down why I'm backing the Buffalo Bills to be the team to lock it up.
AFC No. 1 Seed Odds
- Bills +250
- Ravens +330
- Chiefs +410
- Bengals +1100
- Texans +1300
- Chargers +1300
- Broncos +1500
- Steelers +2600
- Patriots +3100
- Jaguars +4000
- Colts +4200
- Dolphins +4400
- Raiders +6000
- Titans +11000
- Jets +13000
- Browns +21000
Bet Bills to be No. 1 AFC Seed in 2025
The Bills enter the 2025 season as the favorites to finish as the top seed in the AFC, but for good reason. Not only do they have the reigning MVP at quarterback, but they return the majority of their roster and should be poised for another deep playoff run.
What gives them an edge over the likes of the Chiefs and Ravens when it comes to claiming the top seed in the conference is that they have the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL, according to tankathon.com. They play in one of the weakest divisions in football in the AFC East with the Dolphins, Patriots, and Jets all going through rebuilds, and they have just five games against playoff teams from last season.
Five of their six most difficult games, the Ravens, Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bengals, and Eagles, will all take place in Buffalo, giving them a significant edge in those key matchups.
As long as they stay healthy, this is a great bet at +250.
Pick: Bills +250 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.