Is A.J. Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Packers)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown missed Week 8 with an injury, but he's off the team's injury report and expected to play on Monday Night Football in Week 10.
Brown had a week to rest up during the Eagles' Week 9 bye, and now he should play a major role in a huge NFC battle against the Green Bay Packers.
The Eagles can remain in the No. 1 spot in the NFC with a win on Monday night but they are underdogs on the road against Green Bay.
This season, Brown has seen his production dip, catching jus 29 passes in seven games for 395 yards and three scores. While he wasn't moved at the trade deadline, Brown has looked frustrated with the team's offense at times this season.
In Week 7 (his last game), he had arguably his best game of the season, catching four passes for 121 yards and two scores. Can he build on that in Week 10?
Here's how I'd bet on Brown in the prop market now that he's good to go against Green Bay.
Best A.J. Brown Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+165)
There hasn't been a ton of volume for Brown in the 2025 season, as he's been targeted 51 times but has come down with just 29 receptions in seven games. After sitting out the team's Week 8 win over the New York Giants, Brown should be in line as the No. 1 receiver against Green Bay.
The Packers have allowed 10 passing scores in eight games, and Brown had two of his three scores this season in his last game against Minnesota.
At +165, he's worth a look in what could be a high-scoring game in Week 10.
