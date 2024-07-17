AL Cy Young Odds at All-Star Break (Tarik Skubal Set as Odds-On Favorite)
Wednesday and Thursday give us a chance to take a breather before the second half of the MLB season begins.
Now is the perfect time to take a look at the list of odds to win each award this season. One of those awards is the American League Cy Young. We still have a half season to go but it's already Tarik Skubal's award to lose. The Tigers pitcher is the odds-on favorite. Can anyone catch him?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
2024 American League Cy Young Odds
Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Tarik Skubal -130
- Corbin Burnes +300
- Logan Gilbert +1000
- Seth Lugo +1800
- Garrett Crochet +2500
- Tanner Houck +2500
- Luis Castillo +3500
- Cole Ragans +3500
- Jack Flaherty +3500
- George Kirby +5500
- Joe Ryan +8000
- Grayson Rodriguez +10000
Tarik Skubal Set at Odds-On Favorite
Skubal is set as the -130 favorite to win the AL Cy Young, which translates to an implied probability of 56.52%. He leads the American League in ERA at 2.41 while ranking second in WHIP in 0.88. He also leads the league in WAR amongst pitchers at 4.4.
The next pitcher on the odds list is Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles, who comes in at +300. He's second in the AL in ERA behind Skuball at 2.43 but he ranks significantly behind him in both WHIP (1.04) and WAR (2.9).
The other two golfers with a realistic shot of making a run at the Cy Young in the second half of the season is Logan Gilbert (2.79 ERA) and Seth Lugo (2.48 ERA).
Logan Gilbert is a Solid Dark Horse Option
Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners may be behind Skubal in ERA at 2.79, but he leads all starts in MLB in WHIP at 0.87, a touch above Skubal.
He's a solid bet at 10-1 odds if you want a longshot wager, but he'll likely need to rack up some more wins if he needs to do it. Despite his strong analytics, his record sits at just 6-5 compared to Skubal who has an impressive 10-3 record on a lowly Tigers squad.
Gilbert may be worth a bet at his current price tag, but it's still Skubal's award to lose.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.