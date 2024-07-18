AL Rookie of the Year Odds at All-Star Break: Wyatt Langford Ahead in Open Race for Award
American League Rookie of the Year has plenty of contenders in the mix as the early leader, Luis Gil, dropped back to the pack, and Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford used a hot June and July to propel himself to the favorite.
However, there isn’t much separation between Langford, Gil, and the rest of the contenders with the award likely to be determined. Can Langford continue to produce? Can Gil recover from an early summer setback? Which other rookie will emerge?
Here’s the updated odds for AL Rookie of the Year.
AL Rookie of the Year Odds
- Wyatt Langford: +135
- Luis Gil: +170
- Colton Cowser: +1100
- Ceddanne Rafaela: +1100
- Mason Miller: +1400
- Wilyer Abreu: +1800
- Colt Keith: +2300
- Ben Rice: +2500
- Spencer Horwitz: +3300
- Heston Kjerstad: +5000
- Brooks Lee: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wyatt Langford Favored to Win AL Rookie of the Year in Crowded Race
Langford’s numbers aren’t all that impressive when it comes to discussing prototypical Rookie of the Year winners, but he is trending in the right direction after a slow start. Langford is hitting .254 with five home runs and 40 RBIs but hit .309 in June with three homers and 22 runs batted in, a signal that he may be rounding into form.
The early season favorite, Gil, struggled to maintain his torrid start to the season, the opposite of Langford. Gil’s ERA ballooned to 6.45 in five June starts, but he still has a mark of 3.17 this season as he has helped a shorthanded Yankees bullpen rise to the top of the American League.
Gil is still a contender, but now is chasing Langford.
There are plenty of other players in the mix, including the likes of longshots Colt Keith, Ben Rice and Spencer Horwitz. Keith has belted nine home runs this season while Rice has crushed six homers in only 92 plate appearances. Horwitz, the Blue Jays second baseman, has only played 32 games but is hitting .324.
It’s a wide-open race still, but its Langford ahead. Can somebody emerge down the stretch?
