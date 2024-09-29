Alabama Becomes National Championship Favorite After Beating Georgia in Instant Classic
In what was the biggest game of the college football season, Alabama vs. Georgia didn’t disappoint.
The Crimson Tide emerged victorious from an instant classic matchup against its rival Bulldogs to open SEC play, 41-34 and following the win are now viewed as the favorites to win the National Championship.
Georgia entered the game as ever so slight favorites as College Football Playoff favorites, but left Tuscaloosa with its first regular season loss since 2020 and are now no longer the first choice on the oddsboard, that belongs to the Crimson Tide.
Alabama’s quarterback Jalen Milroe posted a sensational performance that vaulted him to the top of the Heisman Trophy odds, passing for 374 yards and adding another 117 on the ground.
In the expanded College Football Playoff, the Bulldogs remain a viable candidate to get into the 12-team postseason and contend for a title, this team has been rated as the best team in the country, but the new favorite is Alabama, who has the inside track to earning the top seed now in the CFP.
As the calendar turns to October and conference play ramps up, everyone is poised to be chasing Milroe and the Crimson Tide under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
2024 National Championship Odds
- Alabama: +370
- Ohio State: +380
- Texas: +500
- Georgia: +550
- Oregon: +1000
- Tennessee: +1000
- Miami (Florida): +1800
- Penn State: +1800
- Ole Miss: +2000
- Clemson: +4000
- USC: +4000
- Notre Dame: +4000
- Missouri: +6000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.