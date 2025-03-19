Alabama State vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
Alabama State won a thriller against Saint Francis to advance to the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.
Unfortunately, the celebration will be short-lived as they now have to take on the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, the Auburn Tigers. Auburn admittedly stumbled at the end of their season, losing three of their last four games, but their track record still shows they're arguably the most skilled team in the country from top to bottom.
As a result, the Tigers are the biggest favorites of the opening round.
Alabama State vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Alabama State +31.5 (-104)
- Auburn -31.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Alabama State +7000
- Auburn -100000
Total
- 149.5 Over -115/Under -105)
Alabama State vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Game Time: 2:50 PM EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Alabama State Record: 20-15
- Auburn Record: 28-5
Alabama State vs. Auburn Best Prop Bets
Alabama State Prop Bet
- T.J. Madlock UNDER 11.5 Points (-125) via FanDuel Sportsbook
If Alabama State wants any hope whatsoever of hanging in this game, the Hornets need to rely on their top two players, Amarr Knox and C.J. Hines. That will leave the likes of T.J. Madlock in more of a support role. It's also worth noting a certain amount of Madlock's points come off offensive rebounds, as the team's leading rebounder. Don't expect him to win many rebound battles against this Auburn team.
Auburn Prop Bet
- Johnni Broome 1+ Three-Pointer Made (-166) via FanDuel Sportsbook
It's going to be tough to bet player props on Auburn, assuming if this game is out of hand in the second half the starters will be sidelined to rest. I feel safe taking Johni Broome to make at least one three-pointer. He's not primarily a three-point shooter but he averages 2.45 attempts per game. Alabama State ranks 179th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 33.8% from beyond the arc.
Alabama State vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
The Alabama State Hornets, who got to play against Southwestern Conference competition all season, still ranks just 326th in effective field goal percentage. They are the worst shooting team in the entire tournament and now they have to face one of the most dominant defenses in Auburn.
Not only is this already a top-heavy tournament, but this is a game between the very best team in the country and a team that is, in my opinion, the worst in the tournament.
31.5 points seems like a heavy spread, but if Alabama State can't score against teams at their level, they may not reach 30 points against a team like the Tigers.
Pick: Auburn -31.5 (-118) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.