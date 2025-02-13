Alex Bregman Signing Causes Major Boost to Red Sox in World Series Odds
The Boston Red Sox have landed arguably the biggest fish still left in free agency in Major League Baseball.
Former Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman reportedly is signing a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston that includes a pair of opt outs. While Boston didn't commit to Bregman for the long haul, the 30-year-old could spend the next three seasons as a key cog in Boston's lineup.
After missing the playoffs in five of the last six seasons -- including three straight -- Boston appears to be eyeing a push for a spot atop the AL East in the 2025 season.
While many expected that a move for Bregman -- who played third base in Houston -- would move Rafael Devers to the designated hitter spot, it appears that Boston plans on playing Bregman at second base in the 2025 season.
After the report that Boston would sign Bregman, it saw a major shift in its odds to win the World Series this coming season at FanDuel Sportsbook. Boston jumped from +2700 to +2400 to win the World Series, and it's now tied with the Texas Rangers for the eighth-best odds in Major League Baseball.
The Red Sox have not finished over .500 since the 2021 season when they made the ALCS. Over the last three seasons, Boston has won 78, 78 and 81 games (last season). With the expanded wild card, Boston certainly has a chance to make the playoffs now that Bregman is in the fold.
Last season, Bregman posted a slash line of .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 runs batted in, 79 runs scored and three stolen bases. A former first-round pick, Bregman was actually originally drafted out of high school in the 29th round by Boston in 2012.
