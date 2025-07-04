Alex de Minaur vs. August Holmgren Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3 (de Minaur Continues Dark Horse Run)
There have been plenty of upsets through the first few rounds of Wimbledon, which has opened the door for a player like Alex De Minaur to make a deep run.
Of course, the big dogs are still alive in the tournament, but if De Minaur can get past August Holmgren, he'll set himself up for a huge match against Novak Djokovic in Round 4. Before he thinks about that, he needs to focus on Holmgren.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet Saturday's match.
Alex de Minaur vs. August Holmgren Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline
- Alex de Minaur -2000
- August Holmgren +1000
Total Games
- 32.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Alex de Minaur vs. August Holmgren How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 8:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Alex de Minaur: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Alex de Minaur posted his best Wimbledon finish last year, making it to the quarterfinals. He's now made it to the quarterfinals in all four Grand Slams. It's time for him to take the next step and make it to the semifinals.
He defeated Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets in the first round and then beat Arthur Cazaux in four sets in the second round.
August Holmgren: How They've Fated at Wimbledon
August Holmgren has already posted his best result in a Grand Slam in his career. Before this, he hadn't made it out of the qualifying round. He defeated Quentin Halys in the first round and then pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when he took out Tomas Machac in the second round.
Alex de Minaur vs. August Holmgren Prediction and What the Odds Say
De Minaur is a massive favorite in this match at -2000 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 95.24% chance of winning this match. This will be the first time in their careers that these two players will face each other.
Making an argument for Holmgren to win this match would be a tough one, unless you expect him to ride his momentum from the second round into a second straight upset. I'm not convinced, so I'm going to back de Minaur in a sense, but I have no desire to lay the -2000 price point.
Instead, consider betting the UNDER on the total games. This way, if either player wins in dominating fashion, which will likely be de Minaur, this bet will cash.
Pick: UNDER 32.5 (-110) via DraftKings
