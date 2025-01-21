Alex De Minaur vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds for Men's Australian Open Quarterfinals
Jannik Sinner disposed of Holger Rune in four sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open as the World No. 1 player looks to make it back-to-back Grand Slams down under.
He will face Australian-born Alex de Minaur, who will look to make his best run at his native Grand Slam with a stunning upset of Sinner. The Italian has won all nine matches against the Aussie and is favored to do so again.
Let’s get you set for the quarterfinal matchup!
Alex de Minaur vs. Jannik Sinner Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- de Minaur: +6.5 (-112)
- Sinner: -6.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- de Minaur: -610
- Sinner: +440
Total: 34.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alex de Minaur vs. Jannik Sinner How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Game Time: 3:30 AM EST
- Venue: Rod Laver Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Alex de Minaur vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Pick
This will be the 10th meeting between the two and second in a Grand Slam setting.
The Italian won in straight sets against the Aussie back in 2022 and has only lost one set to de Minaur.
This has been a lopsided series between the two, to say the least, and I haven’t seen enough to be moved from de Minaur just yet. Despite dropping only one set through his first four matches, he has yet to face a top-30 player in the World.
Meanwhile, the No. 1 seed Sinner has had a tougher path to this round, facing an in-form Rune and taking care of business in four sets.
These two did just meet at the Davis Cup, and while that was an indoor setting, Sinner was lightly challenged en route to a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Now, Sinner did get broken once in that victory, but I believe that his ability to keep the ball in play and return de Minaur’s first serve and extend rallies will put pressure on the Aussie-born player.
Sinner is in line to win this match in comprehensive fashion and I like him to maintain his straight sets dominance over de Minaur even in front of his home crowd.
PICK: Sinner in Straight Sets +114
