Alex de Minaur vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 4 (Can de Minaur Pull Off the Upset?)
Alex de Minaur has become a dark horse contender to win this year's edition of Wimbledon, but he had his first true test ahead of him when he takes on Novak Djokovic in the fourth round.
Djokovic continues to evade Father Time. The 38-year-old has won all three of his matches in comfortable fashion, including winning two of them in straight sets. Now, the No. 11 seed in de Minaur is likely to push his limits.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this Round 4 match.
Alex de Minaur vs. Novak Djokovic Odds
Moneyline
- Alex de Minaur +320
- Novak Djokovic -425
Total Games
- 37.5 (Over -115/Under -120)
Alex de Minaur vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7
- Time: TBD a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Alex de Minaur: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Alex de Minaur posted his best Wimbledon finish last year, making it to the quarterfinals. He's now made it to the quarterfinals in all four Grand Slams. It's time for him to take the next step and make it to the semifinals.
He defeated Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets in the first round and then beat Arthur Cazaux in four sets in the second round. His third-round victory came in straight sets against August Holmgren.
Novak Djokovic: How They've Fated at Wimbledon
The GOAT has already racked up seven Wimbledon titles. His most recent came in 2022, and he then lost in the final in the two previous years. His most recent Grand Slam title came in 2023 at the U.S. Open, and while he's still one of the best tennis players on the planet, it's clear his best days are behind him. Still, he's seeking at least one more Grand Slam title, and this year's Wimbledon is a great opportunity for him to capture one.
He has lost just one round set so far this tournament, and it came against Alexandre Muller in the first round. He followed that up by beating Dan Evans and Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.
Alex de Minaur vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and What the Odds Say
Djokovic is set as the -425 favorite, giving him an implied probability of winning the match of 80.95%.
Despite Djokovic dominating the first three rounds of the tournament, I'm going to take a chance on Alex de Minaur as an underdog in this spot. Should Djokovic be favored? Absolutely, but should he be favored by his -425 price tag? I don't think so.
de Minaur has dropped just one set so far in this tournament, and he seems to be in solid form in this tournament. At 26 years old, he seems poised to take the next step in his Grand Slam career. A promising stat so far this tournament is his ability to break his opponents. He has 15 break points through the first three rounds, tied for the fourth most.
Djokovic is eventually going to show his age and I think it may pop up in this spot.
Pick: Alex de Minaur +320 via DraftKings
