Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction, Odds and Pick for French Open Quarterfinal
Alexander Zverev continued on a grueling run through the 2024 French Open, winning a second straight five set match, this time over Holger Rune.
Zverev is into the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open in hopes of making the semis for a fourth straight year as he hunts for his first ever Grand Slam title. In his way is the surging Alex de Minaur, who has rolled to the quarterfinals for the first time at Roland-Garros in his career.
Can the Aussie stun Zverev on Wednesday, or will experience reign supreme and the German will advance to the semifinals yet again?
Alex de Minaur vs. Alexander Zverev Odds Spread and Total
Spread
- de Minaur: +4.5 (-110)
- Zverev: -4.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- de Minaur: +205
- Zverev: -255
Total: 37.5 (Over -112/Under -118)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alex de Minaur vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick
An upset can be brewing at Roland-Garros in this particular matchup given de Minaur’s current form. He has played the fewest amount of games relative to the remaining in the field, which could set up for a mismatch in terms of fatigue.
These two have played competitive matches against one another for years. While Zverev holds a 7-2 advantage that includes a win in the lone clay court match, only four were straight sets. de Minuar has proven to be capable of handling Zverev’s massive serve and his ability to extend rallies can be pivotal in what may be a fatigued Zverev.
de Minaur has proven capable and is on the rise, winning five matches against top 10 players in 2024, now ranked No. 11 in the world.
The key to me is the energy difference between both players as Zverev is fresh off of two grueling five setters that each went over four hours. Meanwhile, de Minaur hasn’t been on the court for more than three hours just yet.
While an upset is possible, I’m going to target the over in this match as I question the ability for Zverev to close the door on the energetic de Minaur, but also have concerns that the Australian can win with ease and take advantage of opportunities with his first Grand Slam semifinals.
PICK: OVER 37.5 Games
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
