Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 1 (Djokovic Massively Favored)
Novak Djokovic is looking to keep his insane run at Wimbledon going, as he takes on Alexandre Muller in Round 1 on Tuesday.
Djokovic has reached the Wimbledon final in his last six appearances at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, winning four times. He has not won since 2022 though, as he finished as the runner up in 2023 and 2024 to Carlos Alcaraz.
He begins his journey in 2025 against Muller, who has played once before in the 2023 US Open, winning 6-0, 6-2, 6-3. He’ll look to carry that win into Tuesday’s meeting, where oddsmakers have set Djokovic as a -5000 favorite.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, each player's history at Wimbledon and my prediction for this Round 1 match.
Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic Odds
Moneyline
- Alexandre Muller: +2000
- Novak Djokovic: -5000
Total Games
- 29.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Alexandre Muller: How They’ve Fared at Wimbledon
Muller has back-to-back second-round exits at Wimbledon, and he’s yet to advance past the second round in a Grand Slam event. He does have a matchup against Djokovic in the U.S. Open, but the two have never faced off at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Novak Djokovic: How They’ve Fared at Wimbledon
History is exactly what Djokovic seems to make every time he’s at Wimbledon.
He’s made six straight appearances in the final, including 10 overall in his career, and he has just one year (2016) that he failed to make the quarterfinal since 2009.
Simply put, he’s one of the best players the game has ever seen and one of the best on grass at Wimbledon. He should advance deep into this year’s tournament as well.
Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on these odds of Djokovic -5000, the legend has an implied probability of 98.04 percent to advance to Round 2.
Djokovic may not be as dominant as he once was, but he certainly had no problem with Muller back in 2023, taking just 23 games to beat him in the first round of the U.S. Open.
I’m expecting a very similar result on Tuesday, as Djokovic has dominated at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, making the final 10 times.
Meanwhile, Muller has been bounced in the second round at Wimbledon in each of the last two years and has never made it past the second round in a single Grand Slam event.
Betting on Djokovic to win at -5000 would be foolish, but if you do think he’s that big of a favorite to win, then the UNDER 29.5 games is a great bet.
Pick: Djokovic to win (-5000), UNDER 29.5 games (-115 at DraftKings)
