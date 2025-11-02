Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Rams)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kamara is expected to play in this matchup despite his injury.
This is a major boost for a Saints offense that is starting rookie Tyler Shough for the first time in the 2025 season. Shough came into the team's Week 8 loss in place of Spencer Rattler, but he'll have a tough matchup against a Rams defense that is one of the best in the NFL and coming out of a bye.
Kamara should handle a pretty sizable workload for the Saints in this game, as he's played 70.7 percent of the team's snaps this season, carrying the ball 100 times while reeling in 27 receptions.
Kamara is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, but he has totaled 510 total rushing and receiving yards.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the veteran running back in this Week 9 matchup.
Best Alvin Kamara Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Alvin Kamara OVER 2.5 Receptions (-125)
Over the last few weeks, Kamara has not been a factor in the running game, picking up 27, 31, 28 and 21 rushing yards in his last four games.
With Shough under center, I can't trust this Saints running game against an L.A. defense that allows just 3.9 yards per carry this season.
So, I'm looking to back Kamara as a receiver on Sunday.
Shough should look to check things down to his all-purpose back against this Rams pass rush (fourth in sack percentage), and Kamara has three or more catches in five of his eight games this season. The veteran running back has been targeted 31 times this season and has four games with five or more targets out of the backfield.
He's worth a look at this number in what should be a lopsided game on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
