Amanda Anisimova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinal
Amanda Anisimova has made it to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022, and with one more win, she'll make her second career appearance in a Grand Slam Final.
After defeating No. 30-ranked Linda Noskova in the fourth round, she now gets to face an unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals. Both players have benefited from top players being eliminated from their side of the bracket in earlier rounds, but all you can do in tennis is beat the opponent in front of you, and that's exactly what they've done.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this quarterfinals showdown.
Amanda Anisimova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Amanda Anisimova -250
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +195
Total Games
- 21.5 (Over -130/Under -105)
Amanda Anisimova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 7
- Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Amanda Anisimova: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Anisimova made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2022, but then failed to make it past the qualifying round at this event last year. The good news is she's coming into the 2025 edition of Wimbledon at the highest ranking she's been at in her career, at No. 12 in the world.
She blanked Yulia Putintseva in the first round, not allowing her to win a single game, and then followed that up by winning in straight sets against Renata Zarazua. She needed three sets to defeat Dalma Galfi in the third round, but was able to win that third round comfortably, 6-3. The first seeded opponent she faced was No. 30 Linda Noskova in the fourth round, defeating her in three sets.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
This is the second time that Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will be competing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. She also made it this far in the 2016 edition of the event. It will be her second Grand Slam quarterfinals appearance after making to to the quarterfinals in the 2025 edition of the Australian Open.
She defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, No. 31 Ashlyn Krueger, Naomi Osaka, and Sonay Kartal in the four rounds previous to the quarterfinals.
Amanda Anisimova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Anisimova will enter this match as the betting favorite at -250, an implied probability of 71.43% of advancing to the semifinals. These two have met each other three other times throughout their careers, and Anisimova holds a 3-0 record. The most recent match between these two came in Washington, D.C., last year.
I've been high on Anisimova this tournament, and she's my pick of the remaining players not named Aryna Sabalenka to win this event. Unfortunately for her, she'll likely have Sabalenka waiting for her in the semifinals if she gets past Pavlyuchenkova.
Anisimova has been rounding into form at the perfect time and has an impressive history against Pavlyuchenkova, who has benefited from a draw that has yet to give her a top-tier opponent. Anisimova is going to be a step up in competition for her, and I think it'll be too much for her to handle.
Pick: Amanda Anisimova in Straight Sets (+110) via DraftKings
