Is Amari Cooper Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Colts)
Buffalo Bills receiver Amari Cooper is listed as questionable for Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts with a wrist injury.
Cooper shared earlier this week that pain management is the key for him being able to suit up in this game, and the Bills would love if he was able to at least play some snaps to help Josh Allen on offense.
However, after ruling out rookie Keon Coleman, the Bills made an ominous move for Cooper’s status in Week 10 as well.
They promoted multiple receivers from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
This story will be updated with Cooper’s official status ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff.
Best Buffalo Bills Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Colts
If Cooper isn’t able to play, there is a receiver that is a must bet in Week 10 with Keon Coleman already ruled out.
Khalil Shakir OVER 5.5 Receptions (-135)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
All season long, Shakir has been one of the top options for Allen in this passing game, and that’s been especially true over the last three weeks.
Shakir has 24 targets and 22 receptions over that stretch, turning those into performances of 65, 107 and 50 yards. He has not found the end zone in this three-game stretch, making him a risky bet at just +185 to score on Sunday.
That being said, I really like Shakir’s receptions prop in Week 10. He’s made at least six catches in all three of those games, and he’s cleared 5.5 receptions in one other game this season.
With Cooper questionable, there’s a chance that Shakir operates as the clear-cut No. 1 receiver after he’s played in 53 percent or more of the Bills’ snaps in the last three games.
If you’re going to bet on a Buffalo receiver, Shakir is the way to go on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.