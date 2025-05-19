Angels vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 19
The Angels and Athletics, two AL West rivals, open a three-game series in Sacramento on Monday, May 19.
The Angels, despite being in last place in the division, are riding high after a stunning three-game sweep of the juggernaut Dodgers over the weekend — the first time they have done so in 15 years.
The Athletics return home while looking to rebound after getting swept by the San Francisco Giants in a closely contested series and dropping five games of a six-game road trip.
Monday's pitching matchup features Angels' right-hander José Soriano (2-4, 3.46 ERA) against Athletics' right-hander J.T. Ginn (1-1, 4.61 ERA).
I’ll give my picks for both a player prop and a game prediction.
Angels vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-184)
- Athletics -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Angels (+110)
- Athletics (-130)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-105)
- Under 9.5 (-115)
Angels vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Jose Soriano (2-4, 3.46 ERA)
- Athletics: J.T. Ginn (1-1, 4.61 ERA)
Angels vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 19
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, FDSN West
- Angels Record: 20-15
- Athletics Record: 22-25
Angels vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brent Rooker to Hit Home Run (+400 at FanDuel)
Rooker is coming home after a rough six-game road trip that amounted to one hit. The team’s leading home run slugger (10 on the campaign) hasn’t hit one since the A’s hosted the Yankees on May 10 and I’d say the 6-foot-4 right-hander is primed to get one in any plate appearance now.
He’s homered off of Jose Soriano before, but what’s more is he’s 4-for-6 with four RBIs.
Rooker resides inside the top 7% in expected weighted on-base average on contact, which means he is extremely productive when he hits the ball.
Angels vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
This is an Angels team that just exploded against baseball’s most intimidating lineup to sweep them — on the road. And although what goes up must come down, their price is too good to pass up as underdogs on Monday.
Soriano is one of the best at dismissing batters through ground balls and has shown some of the game’s gnarliest fastball velocities. That looks to be an effective weapon against the A’s, who own the sixth-highest ground ball rate.
After posting a .284/.373/.550 slash line in Dodger Stadium, the Angels now visit the hitter-friendly dimensions of Sutter Health Park.
The Angels' top hitters in Neto, O’Hoppe, and Ward have begun to implement some consistency to offset their last-place standing right now. On top of the fact that they can hit righties pretty well, J.T. Ginn brings issues with walking and avoiding barrels that these guys can capitalize on.
The Athletics have been the better offense overall, but I’m taking the hotter team on Monday.
Pick: Angels (+110 at FanDuel)
