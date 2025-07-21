Angels vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 21
The Los Angeles Angels head into New York after winning a series in Philadelphia and remain just outside the Wild Card hunt despite a depleted pitching staff and a shaky bullpen.
They'll turn to Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.34 ERA), a lefty who’s struggled with command and hasn’t provided much consistency in the rotation.
The Mets, meanwhile, are trying to rebound after a disappointing start to the second half, having dropped their first two games at home to the Reds by multiple runs.
They’ll counter with Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.39 ERA), who’s been dominant of late and has led New York to wins in each of his last five starts.
Here are my picks for the matchup.
Angels vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-137)
- Mets -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Angels (+154)
- Mets (-184)
Total
- Over 8.5 (+100)
- Under 8.5 (-122)
Angels vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.34 ERA)
- Mets: Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.39 ERA)
Angels vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 21, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FDSN West
- Angels Record: 49-50
- Mets Record: 56-44
Angels vs. Mets Prop Bet
- Kodai Senga Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-106 at FanDuel)
This is a swing-happy Angels lineup facing a Senga who has recorded five or more strikeouts in 16 of his last 18 home starts. The Angels, while hot at the plate recently, remain one of the more inconsistent offenses in baseball and rank in the bottom third of the league in on-base percentage. Their lineup features power bats like Taylor Ward and Jo Adell but is prone to whiffs (second-highest whiff rate in baseball per Statcast), especially against pitchers with Senga’s splitter and deception.
The Angels have also trailed after three innings in each of their last three night games versus winning NL East teams, suggesting Senga could get into a groove early and ride it on out. He’s a strikeout artist against a team on short rest after a six-game East Coast trip.
Angels vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
This sets up as a strong spot to back the Mets on the run line Monday night with Senga on the mound against a tired Angels team limping into New York. The Angels just wrapped a series in Philadelphia on Sunday and immediately have to turn around and face a Mets team that’s been resting at home all weekend, where they’re 34-16 on the season, no less.
Senga has been lights out, allowing two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts and posting a 1.62 ERA over his last seven outings, during which the Mets have won five straight behind him. Anderson is trending in the exact opposite direction, with a 5.20 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in that same stretch and no wins to show for it.
The Angels’ bullpen is a mess and thin on reliable arms, which only compounds the issue if Anderson can’t get through five clean innings.
Offensively, the Mets have a slight edge in OPS on the season and should benefit from facing a pitching staff stretched thin and scrambling to plug holes. New York also has urgency after a frustrating series against Cincinnati, and Senga has been the stopper they’ve needed every fifth day. Even though the Angels have scored five or more in four of their last five games, they’re in a brutal scheduling spot and are simply overmatched on the mound.
Pick: Mets -1.5 (+144 at FanDuel)
