Angels vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
The Angels enter the second half as a confounding team, pairing a road-tested pitching staff — 2.68 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over their last 10 away games — with recent home inconsistency, highlighted by Jose Soriano's outing marred by defensive lapses.
Offensively, they've flashed upside with four games of 6+ runs in their last seven, but Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Arizona underscored the fragility behind that production when key bats are silenced.
The Phillies snapped a slide to close the first half, winning the finale in San Diego 2-1 behind Bryce Harper’s two-run effort and late bullpen lockdown.
Philadelphia’s offense has sputtered of late, scoring three runs or fewer in five of their last seven games.
Let’s see how this interleague matchup should translate on Friday with a game prediction.
Angels vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-115)
- Phillies -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Angels (+176)
- Phillies (-210)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-122)
- Under 8.5 (+100)
Angels vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Angels: N/A
- Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 4.14 ERA)
Angels vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV):
- Angels Record: 47-49
- Phillies Record: 55-41
Angels vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
The Phillies enter this matchup with four wins in their last six games against the Angels and a dominant win rate at home this season. Philadelphia's offense holds a clear edge, ranking seventh in MLB with a .255 team batting average and outpacing the Angels in nearly every key offensive metric. Kyle Schwarber has anchored the power game with 30 home runs and 69 RBI, while Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos continue to provide consistent contact with batting averages of .289 and .273, respectively.
The Phillies’ pitching staff has been in control, limiting opponents to one run or fewer in two of their last four games and ranking sixth in MLB with a 3.66 team ERA. Their 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings also ranks third in the majors, while the Angels' staff ranks 24th in K/9 and owns a 4.64 ERA, one of the worst in baseball. In their last six road games, Angels pitchers have been rocked for an 8.70 ERA and 1.77 WHIP. Add in that Los Angeles ranks 25th in team batting average and 29th in strikeouts per game, and Philadelphia has the clear upper hand on both sides of the ball.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-104 at FanDuel)
