Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
The Los Angeles Angels busted open the flood gates against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning on Monday, posting a six-spot that, while the Red Sox would ultimately climb back to match, was enough damage to win 7-6.
Los Angeles and Boston both sit in fourth place of their respective American League divisions heading into Tuesday’s series sequel at Fenway Park.
The Angels will start left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 3.06 ERA) who had an effective stretch throughout May. Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.83 ERA) will oppose him, who has struggled to pitch deep into games lately which has placed some additional strain on Boston's bullpen.
Let’s take a look at how we can find worthwhile value in this clash.
Angels vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-170)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Angels (+116)
- Red Sox (-136)
Total
- Over 9.5 (+100)
- Under 9.5 (-122)
Angels vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 3.06 ERA)
- Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.83 ERA)
Angels vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FDSN West
- Angels Record: 27-32
- Red Sox Record: 29-33
Angels vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- YRFI (-105 at FanDuel)
This game’s astronomical run total means that the "Yes Run First Inning" (YRFI) prop has pretty good value. Both starting pitchers may hold pretty decent first-inning stats, but Boston's strong numbers against lefties and the Angels’ so-so performance against righties give this wager extra appeal.
Mike Trout’s return to the Angels' lineup further increases the chance of early offense off Bello’s rising barrel rate and exit velocity this season. For Boston, Rafael Devers is scorching hot with two doubles in his last two games and five RBIs in his last four games. Add in the increasingly hitter-friendly conditions at Fenway Park as the summer rolls in and this sets up as a strong YRFI opportunity at low juice.
Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Kikuchi may have allowed just seven runs over 33 ⅓ innings for a 1.89 ERA last month, but regression is on tap with a 4.42 xERA — especially at a hitter-friendly park like Fenway, where his declining ground-ball rate could be exposed by a Boston lineup that hits slightly better against southpaws.
Bello's 3.83 ERA masks some deeper struggles — namely his poor strikeout-to-walk ratio (29 K, 22 BB) and hasn’t recorded five full innings in any of his last six starts. His overall stuff has regressed compared to last year, and a delayed start due to a shoulder strain may be contributing to his inconsistencies.
Both pitchers come into this matchup with enough warning signs that could spell a high-scoring night, so the even-money price on the Over is worth a go.
Pick: Over 9.5 (+100 at FanDuel)
