Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 2
The Red Sox may have taken a series from the Braves heading into Monday’s series opener against the Angels at Fenway, but May sunk them to fourth place in the AL East standings.
Boston is coming back from a 2-4 road trip, which included consecutive walk-off losses. Right-hander Richard Fitts (0-2, 2.70 ERA) is scheduled to start for Boston, who has shown some impressive strides in his first four appearances as he fights for a permanent spot in the rotation.
The Angels, meanwhile, are looking to gain momentum in the AL West sitting six games back from first place. Veteran southpaw Tyler Anderson (2–2, 3.39 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles. Anderson has been a consistent presence who can induce soft contact and work deep into games.
I’ll break down how we’re seeing the lines for the series opener between these two AL clubs who will play each other for the first time this season.
Angels vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-152)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline
- Angels (+130)
- Red Sox (-154)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-115)
- Under 9.5 (-105)
Angels vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.39 ERA)
- Red Sox: Richard Fitts (0-2, 2.70 ERA)
Angels vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday June 2, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FDSN West
- Angels Record: 26-32
- Red Sox Record: 29-32
Angels vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Rafael Devers Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105 at FanDuel)
Devers has hits in four of his last five games and has turned things around 180 degrees since his sluggish start. The two-time Silver Slugger winner is batting .288 with seven home runs over his last 22 games. Notably, he’s hitting .276 with an .823 OPS against left-handed pitching, making him a strong candidate to do damage against Tyler Anderson, a soft-contact lefty who relies heavily on his changeup.
Anderson is also susceptible to high fly ball rates, which doesn’t bode well in Fenway against a hitter in the game’s 94th percentile in barrel rate.
Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Mike Trout is back in business and the Angels present excellent road rog value at Fenway on Monday. Tyler Anderson gives the Angels a chance to win with his elite ability to limit exit velocity, which has upside against a Boston lineup that ranks 28th in wRC+ ever since Alex Bregman’s injury.
The Sox will likely piggyback Fitts with fellow rookie Hunter Dobbins, but neither has proven reliability at the MLB level over extended outings. Fitts holds a 4.10 xERA, which links to his low strikeout and high walk rates. Anderson's advanced metrics may not dazzle, but his real-world results and matchup against Boston's weaker split vs. lefties are encouraging.
There’s a slight pitching advantage to Boston, but Los Angeles has the bats to jump on Boston’s wild inconsistency as of late — especially with Rafael Devers getting pitched around and little lineup protection.
Pick: Angels (+130 at FanDuel)
