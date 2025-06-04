Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox wrap up a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park after Los Angeles picked up back-to-back one-run wins to open this series.
Boston has slipped to fourth in the AL East with a rough stretch over its last 10 games while the Angels are within striking distance of first place in the AL West despite being under .500 in the 2025 season.
Los Angeles will have righty Jose Soriano on the mound for this series finale against Boston’s Lucas Giolito (4.78 ERA).
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale on June 4.
Angels vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-180)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Angels: +114
- Red Sox: -135
Total
- 10 (Over -110/Under -110)
Angels vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.41 ERA)
- Boston: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.78 ERA)
Angels vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Angels record: 28-32
- Red Sox record: 29-34
Angels vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Lucas Giolito UNDER 1.5 Walks (+130)
I’m going to take a flier on this plus-money prop, as Giolito has allowed two or fewer walks in each of his six outings, and the Angels rank 29th in MLB in walks drawn this season.
While the Red Sox righty has walked two or more batters in three starts in a row, he only has 10 total in 32 innings of work. I don’t expect Los Angeles, which averages just 2.55 walks per game, to work a ton of free passes on Wednesday.
Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Over the last week, these two offenses haven’t exactly been firing on all cylinders. They are tied for 14th in MLB in runs scored and ranks 18th (Boston) and 22nd (Los Angeles) in OPS.
Yet, the total for Wednesday’s tilt is set at 10!
I’m not buying it, even though one of the games in this series has gone over this number. So far in 2025, eight of Soriano’s 12 starts have finished with 10 or fewer combined runs while four of Giolito’s six starts have fallen short of this number.
The Angels’ bullpen is shaky (5.80 ERA), but Boston’s has actually been pretty impressive in 2025, sitting at 3.47. The UNDER has hit in the majority of Boston’s games (33-28-2), although the OVER has hit more in the Angels’ matchups.
Still, 10 runs is a total usually reserved for two poor starters to two elite offenses – this matchup features neither of those, especially since Giolito has settled in over his last two starts, allowing one total run across 11.2 innings of work.
I’ll gladly take the UNDER in this series finale.
Pick: UNDER 10 (-110 at DraftKings)
