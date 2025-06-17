Angels vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 17
The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees went to extra innings in their series opener on Monday, with L.A. winning by one run after Clarke Schmidt and Jose Soriano both pitched great games to start the matchup.
Now, the Yankees are favored to snap a four-game skid on Tuesday with Will Warren on the mound against veteran Kyle Hendricks. New York’s offense has struggled mightily over the last week, but oddsmakers are still backing the Yankees to get the win at home.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles snapped a losing streak with Monday’s win and is aiming to get back in the mix for one of the top spots in the AL West standings by stringing together a few wins in a row.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-101)
- Yankees -1.5 (-121)
Moneyline
- Angels: +199
- Yankees: -248
Total
- 9 (Over -118/Under -103)
Angels vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 5.20 ERA)
- New York: Will Warren (4-3, 4.86 ERA)
Angels vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Angels vs. Yankees
- Angels record: 34-37
- Yankees record: 42-29
Angels vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge 2+ Hits (+180)
If you’re looking for a plus-money prop, Judge is worth a look against Hendricks, who is 2-for-3 against in his MLB career.
Hendricks has struggled again this season when it comes to allowing baserunners, as he’s given up 73 hits in 71.0 innings of work. Statcast has him ranked in the 34th percentile in expected batting average against (.260), and he has a WHIP of 1.32 this season.
Judge, who is hitting .377 this season, is worth a look to have a multi-hit game.
Angels vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
While I’m not totally sold on the Angels winning this game since Hendricks does have an ERA north of 5.00, I do think there is some value in taking them on the run line.
The Yankees are one of the worst run line teams in MLB this season, going 32-39, and they have struggled mightily during this four-game skid.
Over the last week, the Yankees are 29th in MLB in OPS and 26th in runs scored, and it’s led to them losing some ground in the AL East standings.
With Warren on the bump, I’m far from sold on the Yankees winning a low-scoring game, as the young righty has a 4.86 ERA this season and has five starts with four or more runs allowed. Warren ranks in just the seventh percentile in average exit velocity against and the third percentile in hard-hit percentage.
Hendricks has been far from lights out in 2025, but if the New York offense remains stuck in mud, the Angels can at least cover the run line on Tuesday.
Pick: Angels +1.5 (-101 at DraftKings)
