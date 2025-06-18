Angels vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 18
The Yankees have gone scoreless in their last three games. They’ve posted four total runs in their last five — all of which you can guess they’ve lost.
In fact, it’s the first time the Bombers have scored five runs or fewer in their last six games since 1968.
The Angels combined four pitchers to throw a four-hitter in Tuesday’s 4-0 win against the Yankees.
They will look to prevent the Angels from taking the third game of a four-game set with left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 3.96 ERA) facing righty Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.53 ERA).
We’ll break down what to look for with a player prop and game prediction.
Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels -1.5 (+128)
- Yankees +1.5 (-154)
Moneyline
- Angels (+188)
- Yankees (-225)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-115)
- Under 9.5 (-105)
Angels vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.53 ERA)
- Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 3.96 ERA)
Angels vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
- Time: 7:06 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN West, Prime Video
- Angels Record: 35-37
- Yankees Record: 42-30
Angels vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge Home Run (+106 at FanDuel)
The man is due to strike again, and given the narrative, I’m taking the modest price on Judge to go long in a time of desperation for the Yankees. I wrote on his home run prop last Friday against Garrett Crochet, and it cashed in the ninth inning of a pitching clinic. There’s no sense in breaking down Judge’s barreled ball numbers, as he’s at the top of the heap in every major batting category. Kochanowicz is certainly vulnerable to his bat with a 17.1% HR/FB and 1.63 home runs allowed per nine.
Angels vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
There’s only so long this Yankees lineup can go dry. Wednesday presents the right pitching matchup for the pendulum to swing back the other way for these low-scoring games for the pinstripes.
Kochanowicz is a bit of a control-challenged arm who’s walked more than two batters per start and can be knocked around in hitter-friendly conditions — hence Yankee Stadium. His last outing only lasted 4 ⅓ innings with two runs allowed, but his season-long propensity to issue free passes (33 walks in 71 ⅔ IP) places additional strain on the Angels’ inconsistent bullpen, which has a third-worst overall 5.40 ERA.
Then we have Yarbrough, who has surrendered eight home runs over 50 innings and struggles to miss bats — just a 22.3% strikeout rate.
Lest we forget, the Angels still own a minus-57 run differential and rank in the bottom third in both offensive WAR and team ERA. As the Yankees still live on the opposite end of the spectrum, I see this as a game that can get out of hand as they try to shake the funk.
Pick: Over 9.5 (-116 at FanDuel)
