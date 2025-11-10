Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Mavericks)
Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis has missed the team's last five games with a calf injury, but he has been upgraded to questionable on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Davis went down with the injury back on Oct. 29 against the Indiana Pacers, but it appears he could return to the floor on Monday.
The Mavs are 1.5-point underdogs at home in this matchup, but that line could flip if Davis is ruled in. Bettors and Mavs fans will want to monitor the team's injury report as the day goes on to see if Davis is upgraded -- or downgraded -- ahead of tonight's game.
In five appearances this season, Davis is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field. He had 10 or more boards in each of his first four games before going down in the first quarter against Indiana in that late October matchup.
If he plays on Monday, Davis could be worth a look in the prop market against a Bucks team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Best Anthony Davis Prop Bet vs. Bucks
Anthony Davis OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-138)
Despite a four-rebound game in the game against Indiana where he was hurt, Davis is still averaging over 10 boards a night, picking up 13, 13, 10 and 11 in his first four games of the season.
The Bucks are just 27th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, and center Myles Turner isn't exactly an elite rebounder, grabbing just 6.6 per game. With Dereck Lively doubtful for this game, Davis could play a massive role on the glass if he's able to suit up.
It's worth noting that star forward has averaged at least 11.6 rebounds in each of the last three completed seasons. He's certainly worth a look against Milwaukee if he's available and not on a minutes restriction on Monday.
