Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Rockets)
Dallas Mavericks star big man Anthony Davis is set to miss his second game in a row after suffering a low-grade calf strain against the Indiana Pacers last week.
Davis missed the Mavs' loss to the Detroit Pistons over the weekend, and he's been ruled out for Monday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets as well. Dallas is a massive 12.5-point underdog in the latest betting odds for this game with Houston.
In addition to Davis, the Mavs will be without Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum on Monday night.
Davis' injury is a major blow for a Dallas team that has not been able to easily generate offense early on in the 2025-26 season. The Mavs rank dead last in the league in offensive rating, and now they have to go on the road to take on a stingy Houston defense.
Without Davis, the Mavs will likely lean on frontcourt players like Daniel Gafford, rookie Cooper Flagg and PJ Washington to pick up the slack on Monday night. This season, Davis is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field in five games.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite Mavs prop bet with AD sidelined in this matchup.
Best Mavericks Prop Bet vs. Rockets With Anthony Davis Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
PJ Washington OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-113)
Since both Davis and Lively are out of this game, the Mavericks are going to need a serious jolt on the glass against a Houston team that allows the second-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA this season.
Washington enters this matchup averaging 7.7 boards per game, as he's grabbed seven or more rebounds in four of his six matchups. He's only averaging 11.0 rebound chances per game, but that should naturally tick up with Davis and Lively off the floor.
Houston may make it tough on Washington to rack up a double-digit rebound game like he did when Davis went down against Indiana, but I still think seven rebounds is very much in play for the Mavs forward in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.