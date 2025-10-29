Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Timberwolves)
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards will miss his second game in a row on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a hamstring injury.
Edwards was injured in the opening quarter of Sunday's win over the Indiana Pacers, and he did not play in Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. Prior to the game against Denver, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Edwards would miss two weeks with a right hamstring strain.
The two-week timeline means Edwards is likely out until at least mid-November, as the first two games that would make sense for him to return are on Nov. 10 (exactly two weeks) or Nov. 14. It's possible the Wolves will be cautious with their star guard since they have title expectations in the 2025-26 season.
With Edwards out, Minnesota will lean more on Julius Randle as the primary hub on offense. This is an interesting game, as the Lakers are down LeBron James and Luka Doncic in this matchup.
So, the Wolves are actually favored by 6.5 points at home, even though they lost to L.A. earlier this season.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Minnesota with Edwards out.
Best Timberwolves Prop Bet vs. Lakers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Donte DiVincenzo 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-185)
This season, Donte DiVincenzo has started in place of veteran guard Mike Conley, and he now has an even bigger role in the Minnesota offense with Edwards out.
The sharpshooting two-guard has three or more made 3-pointers in each of his last three games, shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc in the 2025-26 season.
DiVincenzo has also attempted seven or more shots from deep in three straight contests. This is a great matchup against a Lakers team that is just 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
With Edwards out, DiVincenzo is a role player to bet on to step up on Wednesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.