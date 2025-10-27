Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards left Sunday night's game against the Indiana Pacers early with a hamstring injury and did not return.
Now, it appears Edwards will miss multiple weeks with the issue, as he's been ruled out for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets and will miss two weeks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Losing Edwards is a huge blow to the Timberwolves, especially since they play in a loaded Western Conference. Edwards appeared in 79 games last season and has played in at least 72 games in every season in his NBA career. So, losing him for an extended stretch is going to put a toll on the rest of the roster to pick up the slack.
On Monday, oddsmakers at DraftKings moved the Timberwolves to 5.5-point underdogs after Edwards exited the win over Indiana early. Then, after he was ruled out for two weeks, the line moved to Denver -6.5 for Monday's contest.
That just goes to show how important Edwards is to the Wolves' success, as they were 12.5-point favorites at home against Indiana on Sunday night.
This season, Edwards is averaging 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from 3-point range. Hopefully, he'll be able to return in two weeks and remain in the mix for postseason award (players must play at least 65 games).
The Wolves (2-1) are looking to hand Denver its second loss of the season on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.