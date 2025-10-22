Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Blazers)
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Edwards is dealing with back spasms, and he’s one of just two players on the Minnesota injury report on Wednesday.
It would be surprising to see Edwards miss this game, especially since he played 79 of the Wolves’ 82 regular season games in the 2024-25 season. Edwards was an All-NBA performer in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range.
Edwards could be worth a look in the prop market in this matchup, as long as he’s able to play.
This story will be updated with Edward’s final status for Wednesday’s matchup with Portland.
Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet vs. Blazers
Anthony Edwards UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-118)
Edwards really took a step forward as a 3-point shooter last season, attempting 10.3 shots per game from beyond the arc (up from 6.7 the previous season) and knocked down 39.5 percent of them (a career-high).
Yet, I’m fading him in this matchup on Wednesday night.
Portland was one of the better defensive teams in the league in the second half of last season, and it held opponents to just 12.7 made 3s per game – the fourth-best mark in the NBA.
Edwards had an 0-for-9 game from 3 against Portland last season (although he did clear this line twice in his other games), and he should have a tough matchup with Toumani Camara on opening night.
I don’t mind taking the UNDER, even if Edwards pushes double-digit attempts.
