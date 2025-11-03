Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Nets)
Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for Monday night's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets due to a right hamstring strain.
Edwards is expected to miss at least two weeks with the injury, but he is set to be re-evaluated on Monday -- one week after he was diagnosed with the issue.
There's a chance the Wolves could know more about Edwards' potential timeline to return to action after that evaluation, but the team will have to do battle with a winless Brooklyn squad without him on Monday.
The Wolves are still favored by 8.5 points on the road in this matchup, as the Nets are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
Edwards appeared in three games before going down with his hamstring issue, and he played just a handful of minutes in the game he was hurt against the Indiana Pacers. He's still averagin 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Timberwolves in the prop market with Edwards out on Monday.
Best Timberwolves Prop Bet vs. Nets With Anthony Edwards Out
Julius Randle OVER 24.5 Points (-117)
Since Edwards went down against Indiana, Randle has scored 31 (against the Pacers), 24, 33 and 30 points while taking 18.0 shots per game. He's cleared 24.5 points in four of his six games this season, averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3.
Someone has to score the ball for this Minnesota team, and Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid have gotten off to relatively slow starts in the 2025-26 season. So, Randle is likely going to be called upon to be the 1A in this offense on Monday against a terrible Brooklyn team.
The Nets rank dead last in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they've given up 128.0 points per game, good for 29th in the league. To make matters worse for Brooklyn, it is 27th in opponent points in the paint per game.
All of that lines up well for Randle's bully-ball style, and I expect him to clear this number with ease if his shot volume remains in the upper teens to low 20s.
