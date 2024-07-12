Argentina vs. Colombia Odds and Prediction for the Copa América Final
No country has won more Copa Americas than Argentina and they can add a 10th on Sunday night when they face Colombia in the final.
The defending Copa America and World Cup champions have a chance to further establish their dominance in the soccer world in the Americas. They've soared through the tournament to date with their latest victory coming in a 2-0 defeat of Canada.
Colombia has finished third at Copa America in two of the last three editions of it and now has a chance to win their second in the country's history. They last won the tournament in 2001 when they beat Mexico in the final.
Let's take a look at the odds for Sunday's anticipated final.
All odds listed in this article are via BetMGM Sportsbook.
Copa América Final Odds
To Lift the Trophy:
- Argentina -190
- Colombia +138
Total:
- 2.5 (Over +160/Under -225)
Argentina vs. Colombia How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Time: 8:00 pm et
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox, FS1, FS2
Argentina vs. Colombia Prediction
If the odds were closer to a pick'em I'd side with Argentina. Their experience and ability to play mistake-free football make them the better team and the rightful favorite to win the tournament once again.
With that being said, we have to consider the odds and at +138 to lift the trophy, I think the value lies with Colombia. Argentina has an expected goals per game of 1.52, only slightly better than Colombia at 1.37. There's also no denying Argentina has had an easier path to the final. They beat up on a relatively weak group and then needed penalties to get by Ecuador in the Quarter-final.
Even in their semi-final game against Canada, a game they should have dominated, they lost the battle in expected goals 1.05-1.03. Of course, that didn't matter as they went on to win 2-0, but it goes to show that there's more to the story than their box scores.
Meanwhile, Colombia is battle-tested, getting by Uruguay in the semi-final and drawing with Brazil in the group stage. They're up for the challenge and while they are rightful underdogs, I think the odds should be closer than what they are.
Pick: Colombia +138
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
